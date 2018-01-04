Auto insurance may seem like a financial drain

Auto insurance may seem like an annoyance when you don't need to use it, but if you get in an accident, you'll be incredibly relieved that you have it. However, not all auto insurance policies are created equal and you want to be sure your insurance company will give you what you pay for. Here are some tips for any auto insurance shopper.

If you are a young driver and pricing auto insurance, consider taking a driver's education course, even if your state does not require driver's education to earn your license. Having such a course under your belt shows your insurance company that you are serious about being a safer driver, and can earn you a substantial discount.

One overlooked way to save money on your car insurance is to stick with the same company for an extended period of time. Most insurance companies offer reduced rates to long-term customers which can add up to big savings over time. So, find an insurance agency to your liking, stick with them and watch your premiums go down.

If you have a shiny new car, you won’t want to drive around with the evidence of a fender bender. So your auto insurance on a new car should include collision insurance as well. That way, your car will stay looking good longer. However, do you really care about that fender bender if you’re driving an old beater? Since states only require liability insurance, and since collision is expensive, once your car gets to the “I don’t care that much how it looks, just how it drives” stage, drop the collision and your auto insurance payment will go down dramatically.

Save money by evaluating your car insurance needs and improve your personal finance. The more your car costs, the more your insurance will cost. With so many variables in insurance policies, choosing what you need versus not needing can be tough. However, one that you might want to consider cutting is the collision damage part. If your car is in bad shape then there is obviously no need to have that type of coverage.

If you have other drivers on your insurance policy, remove them to get a better deal. Most insurance companies have a “guest” clause, meaning that you can occasionally allow someone to drive your car and be covered, as long as they have your permission. If your roommate only drives your car twice a month, there’s no reason they should be on there!

After market additions may be fun and something great to have on your vehicle, but they are also expensive and sometimes really not essential, so always make a wise decision on whether or not you wish to purchase these types of things. A decked out stereo system or toasty heated seats are nice to have, but they are not necessities. Under the terrible chance that your car is destroyed or stolen, the insurance company is not going to cover all those expensive additions you have placed under the hood. In the end, the upgrades will only lose you more money than they are worth.

Being able to rely on your insurance after an accident is wonderful. It alleviates stress at a time when you really need to be able to relax. The advice in this article will be a great help in your search for auto insurance. No matter what your needs are, these tips will be an asset.